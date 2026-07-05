Alauddin Babu
bowler
|Full name:
|Alauddin Babu
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|85
|59
|Innings
|58
|79
|47
|Overs
|755.2
|532.3
|134.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|156
|21
|0
|Runs
|2552
|2918
|1176
|Wickets
|87
|90
|41
|Avg
|29.33
|32.42
|28.68
|SR
|52.09
|35.5
|19.65
|Eco
|3.37
|5.47
|8.75
|BB
|6
|5
|4
|4w
|5
|2
|2
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|85
|59
|Innings
|47
|72
|39
|Not outs
|4
|18
|16
|Runs
|1068
|942
|401
|Balls Faced
|1806
|966
|302
|Avg
|24.83
|17.44
|17.43
|SR
|59.13
|97.51
|132.78
|Fours
|107
|55
|23
|Fifties
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|21
|48
|23
|Highest
|180
|81
|38
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0