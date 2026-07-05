Alauddin Babu

Alauddin Babu

bowler

Full name:Alauddin Babu
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches338559
Innings587947
Overs755.2532.3134.2
Balls---
Maidens156210
Runs255229181176
Wickets879041
Avg29.3332.4228.68
SR52.0935.519.65
Eco3.375.478.75
BB654
4w522
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches338559
Innings477239
Not outs41816
Runs1068942401
Balls Faced1806966302
Avg24.8317.4417.43
SR59.1397.51132.78
Fours1075523
Fifties410
Sixies214823
Highest1808138
Hundreds200

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