Ali Shafiq

Ali Shafiq

bowler

Full name:Ali Shafiq
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192614
Innings342614
Overs446.5201.046.2
Balls---
Maidens103100
Runs12471081382
Wickets752913
Avg16.6237.2729.38
SR35.7441.5821.38
Eco2.795.378.24
BB1233
4w500
5w500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192614
Innings27144
Not outs791
Runs148179
Balls Faced3326119
Avg7.43.43
SR44.5727.8647.36
Fours1400
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest3164
Hundreds000

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