Ali Shafiq
bowler
|Full name:
|Ali Shafiq
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|26
|14
|Innings
|34
|26
|14
|Overs
|446.5
|201.0
|46.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|103
|10
|0
|Runs
|1247
|1081
|382
|Wickets
|75
|29
|13
|Avg
|16.62
|37.27
|29.38
|SR
|35.74
|41.58
|21.38
|Eco
|2.79
|5.37
|8.24
|BB
|12
|3
|3
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|26
|14
|Innings
|27
|14
|4
|Not outs
|7
|9
|1
|Runs
|148
|17
|9
|Balls Faced
|332
|61
|19
|Avg
|7.4
|3.4
|3
|SR
|44.57
|27.86
|47.36
|Fours
|14
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|31
|6
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0