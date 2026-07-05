Aliss Al Islam

Aliss Al Islam

bowler

Full name:Aliss Al Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Rangpur Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches217
Innings216
Overs16.056.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs86377
Wickets211
Avg4334.27
SR4830.54
Eco5.376.73
BB24
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches217
Innings27
Not outs14
Runs2748
Balls Faced3340
Avg2716
SR81.81120
Fours04
Fifties00
Sixies21
Highest2420
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

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Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Hyatt, Danza

Hyatt, Danza