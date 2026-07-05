Aliss Al Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Aliss Al Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|17
|Innings
|2
|16
|Overs
|16.0
|56.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|86
|377
|Wickets
|2
|11
|Avg
|43
|34.27
|SR
|48
|30.54
|Eco
|5.37
|6.73
|BB
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|17
|Innings
|2
|7
|Not outs
|1
|4
|Runs
|27
|48
|Balls Faced
|33
|40
|Avg
|27
|16
|SR
|81.81
|120
|Fours
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|24
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0