Alistair Fitzwareen Ifill

Alistair Fitzwareen Ifill

bowler

Full name:Alistair Fitzwareen Ifill
Nationality:Cayman Islands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1718
Innings1718
Overs59.462.4
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs386397
Wickets1919
Avg20.3120.89
SR18.8419.78
Eco6.466.33
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1718
Innings1415
Not outs33
Runs104116
Balls Faced160173
Avg9.459.66
SR6567.05
Fours57
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2525
Hundreds00

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