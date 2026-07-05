Alistair Fitzwareen Ifill
bowler
|Full name:
|Alistair Fitzwareen Ifill
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|18
|Innings
|17
|18
|Overs
|59.4
|62.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|386
|397
|Wickets
|19
|19
|Avg
|20.31
|20.89
|SR
|18.84
|19.78
|Eco
|6.46
|6.33
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|18
|Innings
|14
|15
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|104
|116
|Balls Faced
|160
|173
|Avg
|9.45
|9.66
|SR
|65
|67.05
|Fours
|5
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|25
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0