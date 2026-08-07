Amiangshu Sen

Amiangshu Sen

bowler

Full name:Amiangshu Sen
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51412
Innings288
Overs9.039.120.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs39202149
Wickets048
Avg050.518.62
SR058.7515
Eco4.335.157.45
BB023
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51412
Innings8118
Not outs042
Runs4612965
Balls Faced18825283
Avg5.7518.4210.83
SR24.4651.1978.31
Fours5172
Fifties010
Sixies003
Highest245922
Hundreds000

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