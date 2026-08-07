Amiangshu Sen
bowler
|Full name:
|Amiangshu Sen
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|14
|12
|Innings
|2
|8
|8
|Overs
|9.0
|39.1
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|202
|149
|Wickets
|0
|4
|8
|Avg
|0
|50.5
|18.62
|SR
|0
|58.75
|15
|Eco
|4.33
|5.15
|7.45
|BB
|0
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|14
|12
|Innings
|8
|11
|8
|Not outs
|0
|4
|2
|Runs
|46
|129
|65
|Balls Faced
|188
|252
|83
|Avg
|5.75
|18.42
|10.83
|SR
|24.46
|51.19
|78.31
|Fours
|5
|17
|2
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|24
|59
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0