Sanvert Bernard Kurkalang
bowler
|Full name:
|Sanvert Bernard Kurkalang
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|6.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|21
|32
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|21
|32
|SR
|36
|24
|Eco
|3.5
|8
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|16
|1
|Balls Faced
|43
|10
|Avg
|8
|1
|SR
|37.2
|10
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0