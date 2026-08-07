Sanvert Bernard Kurkalang

Sanvert Bernard Kurkalang

bowler

Full name:Sanvert Bernard Kurkalang

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings22
Overs6.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2132
Wickets11
Avg2132
SR3624
Eco3.58
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches12
Innings22
Not outs01
Runs161
Balls Faced4310
Avg81
SR37.210
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest161
Hundreds00

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