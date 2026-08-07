Ammad Alam

Ammad Alam

batsman

Full name:Ammad Alam
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings12
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs39
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1.54.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings107
Not outs00
Runs403158
Balls Faced641213
Avg40.322.57
SR62.8774.17
Fours4721
Fifties21
Sixies142
Highest15755
Hundreds20

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