Ammad Alam
batsman
|Full name:
|Ammad Alam
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|9
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|1.5
|4.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|10
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|403
|158
|Balls Faced
|641
|213
|Avg
|40.3
|22.57
|SR
|62.87
|74.17
|Fours
|47
|21
|Fifties
|2
|1
|Sixies
|14
|2
|Highest
|157
|55
|Hundreds
|2
|0