Anand Mongar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anand Mongar
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|11
|11
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|5.5
|5.5
|SR
|9
|9
|Eco
|3.66
|3.66
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|4
|Balls Faced
|6
|6
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|66.66
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0