Ngawang Thinley
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ngawang Thinley
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|2
|7
|Innings
|2
|7
|2
|7
|Overs
|11.0
|18.3
|11.0
|18.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|36
|121
|36
|121
|Wickets
|3
|13
|3
|13
|Avg
|12
|9.3
|12
|9.3
|SR
|22
|8.53
|22
|8.53
|Eco
|3.27
|6.54
|3.27
|6.54
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|7
|2
|7
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|5
|24
|5
|24
|Balls Faced
|30
|31
|30
|31
|Avg
|5
|8
|5
|8
|SR
|16.66
|77.41
|16.66
|77.41
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|11
|5
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0