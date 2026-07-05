Ngawang Thinley

Ngawang Thinley

all rounder

Full name:Ngawang Thinley
Nationality:Bhutan

Teams

2023 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2727
Innings2727
Overs11.018.311.018.3
Balls----
Maidens0101
Runs3612136121
Wickets313313
Avg129.3129.3
SR228.53228.53
Eco3.276.543.276.54
BB3434
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2727
Innings1515
Not outs0202
Runs524524
Balls Faced30313031
Avg5858
SR16.6677.4116.6677.41
Fours0202
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest511511
Hundreds0000

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