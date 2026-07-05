Tashi Phuntsho

Tashi Phuntsho

all rounder

Full name:Tashi Phuntsho
Nationality:Bhutan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2424
Innings2424
Overs9.311.09.311.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs33593359
Wickets1616
Avg339.83339.83
SR57115711
Eco3.475.363.475.36
BB1313
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2424
Innings2222
Not outs0000
Runs22252225
Balls Faced37323732
Avg1112.51112.5
SR59.4578.1259.4578.12
Fours3131
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest21142114
Hundreds0000

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