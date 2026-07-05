Tashi Phuntsho
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tashi Phuntsho
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Overs
|9.3
|11.0
|9.3
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|59
|33
|59
|Wickets
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Avg
|33
|9.83
|33
|9.83
|SR
|57
|11
|57
|11
|Eco
|3.47
|5.36
|3.47
|5.36
|BB
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|22
|25
|22
|25
|Balls Faced
|37
|32
|37
|32
|Avg
|11
|12.5
|11
|12.5
|SR
|59.45
|78.12
|59.45
|78.12
|Fours
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|14
|21
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0