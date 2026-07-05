Kishen Ghalley

Kishen Ghalley

batsman

Full name:Kishen Ghalley
Nationality:Bhutan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs3232
Balls Faced4141
Avg1616
SR78.0478.04
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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