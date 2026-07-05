Namgay Thinley
all rounder
|Full name:
|Namgay Thinley
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Innings
|3
|10
|3
|10
|Overs
|24.0
|34.4
|24.0
|34.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Runs
|66
|190
|66
|190
|Wickets
|1
|16
|1
|16
|Avg
|66
|11.87
|66
|11.87
|SR
|144
|13
|144
|13
|Eco
|2.75
|5.48
|2.75
|5.48
|BB
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Innings
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|20
|101
|20
|101
|Balls Faced
|31
|152
|31
|152
|Avg
|5
|9.18
|5
|9.18
|SR
|64.51
|66.44
|64.51
|66.44
|Fours
|3
|6
|3
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Highest
|16
|25
|16
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0