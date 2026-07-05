Namgay Thinley

Namgay Thinley

all rounder

Full name:Namgay Thinley
Nationality:Bhutan

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches411411
Innings310310
Overs24.034.424.034.4
Balls----
Maidens3232
Runs6619066190
Wickets116116
Avg6611.876611.87
SR1441314413
Eco2.755.482.755.48
BB1313
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches411411
Innings411411
Not outs0000
Runs2010120101
Balls Faced3115231152
Avg59.1859.18
SR64.5166.4464.5166.44
Fours3636
Fifties0000
Sixies0202
Highest16251625
Hundreds0000

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