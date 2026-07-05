Suprit Pradhan

Suprit Pradhan

all rounder

Full name:Suprit Pradhan
Nationality:Bhutan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches411411
Innings411411
Overs19.331.019.331.0
Balls----
Maidens4141
Runs5616756167
Wickets3939
Avg18.6618.5518.6618.55
SR3920.663920.66
Eco2.875.382.875.38
BB2222
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches411411
Innings410410
Not outs2121
Runs5212352123
Balls Faced7214872148
Avg2613.662613.66
SR72.2283.172.2283.1
Fours713713
Fifties0101
Sixies0101
Highest24592459
Hundreds0000

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