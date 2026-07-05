Suprit Pradhan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Suprit Pradhan
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Innings
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Overs
|19.3
|31.0
|19.3
|31.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Runs
|56
|167
|56
|167
|Wickets
|3
|9
|3
|9
|Avg
|18.66
|18.55
|18.66
|18.55
|SR
|39
|20.66
|39
|20.66
|Eco
|2.87
|5.38
|2.87
|5.38
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Innings
|4
|10
|4
|10
|Not outs
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|52
|123
|52
|123
|Balls Faced
|72
|148
|72
|148
|Avg
|26
|13.66
|26
|13.66
|SR
|72.22
|83.1
|72.22
|83.1
|Fours
|7
|13
|7
|13
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|24
|59
|24
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0