Karma Dorji

Karma Dorji

bowler

Full name:Karma Dorji
Nationality:Bhutan

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs13.113.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs115115
Wickets66
Avg19.1619.16
SR13.1613.16
Eco8.738.73
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs66
Balls Faced33
Avg66
SR200200
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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