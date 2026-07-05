Karma Dorji
bowler
|Full name:
|Karma Dorji
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|13.1
|13.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|115
|115
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|19.16
|19.16
|SR
|13.16
|13.16
|Eco
|8.73
|8.73
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|6
|6
|Balls Faced
|3
|3
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|200
|200
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0