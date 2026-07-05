Gakul Kumar Ghalley

Gakul Kumar Ghalley

batsman

Full name:Gakul Kumar Ghalley
Nationality:Bhutan

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches411411
Innings0101
Overs01.001.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs013013
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco013013
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches411411
Innings410410
Not outs0202
Runs27962796
Balls Faced3912839128
Avg6.75126.7512
SR69.237569.2375
Fours4646
Fifties0000
Sixies1313
Highest22282228
Hundreds0000

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