Gakul Kumar Ghalley
batsman
|Full name:
|Gakul Kumar Ghalley
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|1.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|13
|0
|13
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Innings
|4
|10
|4
|10
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|27
|96
|27
|96
|Balls Faced
|39
|128
|39
|128
|Avg
|6.75
|12
|6.75
|12
|SR
|69.23
|75
|69.23
|75
|Fours
|4
|6
|4
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Highest
|22
|28
|22
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0