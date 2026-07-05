Sonam Yeshi

Sonam Yeshi

bowler

Full name:Sonam Yeshi
Nationality:Bhutan

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4747
Innings4747
Overs23.020.023.020.0
Balls----
Maidens5050
Runs6012260122
Wickets3434
Avg2030.52030.5
SR46304630
Eco2.66.12.66.1
BB1313
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4747
Innings3535
Not outs1313
Runs10151015
Balls Faced14231423
Avg57.557.5
SR71.4265.2171.4265.21
Fours1111
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest811811
Hundreds0000

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