Sonam Yeshi
bowler
|Full name:
|Sonam Yeshi
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|4
|7
|Innings
|4
|7
|4
|7
|Overs
|23.0
|20.0
|23.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|60
|122
|60
|122
|Wickets
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Avg
|20
|30.5
|20
|30.5
|SR
|46
|30
|46
|30
|Eco
|2.6
|6.1
|2.6
|6.1
|BB
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|4
|7
|Innings
|3
|5
|3
|5
|Not outs
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Runs
|10
|15
|10
|15
|Balls Faced
|14
|23
|14
|23
|Avg
|5
|7.5
|5
|7.5
|SR
|71.42
|65.21
|71.42
|65.21
|Fours
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|11
|8
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0