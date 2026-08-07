Andrew Fletcher

Andrew Fletcher

batsman

Full name:Andrew Fletcher
Nationality:New zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches927
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches927
Innings1627
Not outs11
Runs2201007
Balls Faced5551396
Avg14.6638.73
SR39.6372.13
Fours29107
Fifties17
Sixies05
Highest50132
Hundreds03

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