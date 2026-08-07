Andrew Fletcher
batsman
|Full name:
|Andrew Fletcher
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|27
|Innings
|16
|27
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|220
|1007
|Balls Faced
|555
|1396
|Avg
|14.66
|38.73
|SR
|39.63
|72.13
|Fours
|29
|107
|Fifties
|1
|7
|Sixies
|0
|5
|Highest
|50
|132
|Hundreds
|0
|3