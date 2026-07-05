Iain Geoffrey McPeake
bowler
|Full name:
|Iain Geoffrey McPeake
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|34
|6
|Innings
|98
|33
|6
|Overs
|1282.0
|261.1
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|259
|18
|1
|Runs
|4460
|1402
|200
|Wickets
|150
|42
|4
|Avg
|29.73
|33.38
|50
|SR
|51.28
|37.3
|30
|Eco
|3.47
|5.36
|10
|BB
|10
|5
|1
|4w
|3
|2
|0
|5w
|5
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|34
|6
|Innings
|77
|15
|1
|Not outs
|19
|5
|0
|Runs
|691
|73
|0
|Balls Faced
|1611
|91
|3
|Avg
|11.91
|7.3
|0
|SR
|42.89
|80.21
|0
|Fours
|75
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|3
|0
|Highest
|48
|19
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0