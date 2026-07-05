Iain Geoffrey McPeake

Iain Geoffrey McPeake

bowler

Full name:Iain Geoffrey McPeake
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches54346
Innings98336
Overs1282.0261.120.0
Balls---
Maidens259181
Runs44601402200
Wickets150424
Avg29.7333.3850
SR51.2837.330
Eco3.475.3610
BB1051
4w320
5w510
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches54346
Innings77151
Not outs1950
Runs691730
Balls Faced1611913
Avg11.917.30
SR42.8980.210
Fours7550
Fifties000
Sixies1330
Highest48190
Hundreds000

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