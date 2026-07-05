Andrew Graham Salter
bowler
|Full name:
|Andrew Graham Salter
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|82
|48
|96
|Innings
|128
|43
|77
|Overs
|1873.3
|290.4
|241.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|277
|6
|1
|Runs
|6153
|1504
|2006
|Wickets
|134
|30
|67
|Avg
|45.91
|50.13
|29.94
|SR
|83.88
|58.13
|21.58
|Eco
|3.28
|5.17
|8.32
|BB
|7
|3
|4
|4w
|5
|0
|3
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|82
|48
|96
|Innings
|122
|35
|55
|Not outs
|23
|14
|25
|Runs
|2297
|472
|388
|Balls Faced
|5495
|536
|340
|Avg
|23.2
|22.47
|12.93
|SR
|41.8
|88.05
|114.11
|Fours
|303
|33
|26
|Fifties
|9
|1
|0
|Sixies
|23
|15
|13
|Highest
|90
|51
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0