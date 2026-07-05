Andrew Graham Salter

Andrew Graham Salter

bowler

Full name:Andrew Graham Salter
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Glamorgan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches824896
Innings1284377
Overs1873.3290.4241.0
Balls---
Maidens27761
Runs615315042006
Wickets1343067
Avg45.9150.1329.94
SR83.8858.1321.58
Eco3.285.178.32
BB734
4w503
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches824896
Innings1223555
Not outs231425
Runs2297472388
Balls Faced5495536340
Avg23.222.4712.93
SR41.888.05114.11
Fours3033326
Fifties910
Sixies231513
Highest905139
Hundreds000

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