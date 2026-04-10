Sam Alexander Northeast

County Championship
Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
NOT
279
GLA
(32 ov.) 81/4
Kent vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
KEN
NOR
(91 ov.) 409/1
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire
County Championship
GLA
(96 ov.) 334/7
LEI
Worcestershire vs Kent
County Championship
WOR
(24 ov.) 94/1
KEN
196
Hampshire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
HAM
GLA
(96 ov.) 353/1
Kent vs Derbyshire
County Championship
KEN
352
DER
(5 ov.) 24/0
Glamorgan vs Somerset
County Championship
GLA
SOM
(0 ov.) 337/9
Gloucestershire vs Kent
County Championship
GLO
325
KEN
(2 ov.) 1/0
Warwickshire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
WAR
GLA
(96 ov.) 341/8
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Sussex vs Glamorgan
County Championship
SUS
(44 ov.) 136/2
GLA
155
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Glamorgan vs Surrey
County Championship
GLA
(80 ov.) 244/6
SUR
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Northamptonshire vs Kent
County Championship
NOR
KEN
Kent vs Worcestershire
County Championship
KEN
WOR
Derbyshire vs Kent
County Championship
DER
KEN
Kent vs Lancashire
County Championship
KEN
LAN
Kent vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
KEN
GLO