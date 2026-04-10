Sam Alexander Northeast

Sam Alexander Northeast

batsman

Full name:Sam Alexander Northeast
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Glamorgan

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches209118155
Innings1100
Overs36.400
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs17200
Wickets100
Avg17200
SR22000
Eco4.6900
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches209118155
Innings350110143
Not outs281217
Runs1267435223791
Balls Faced2255244732992
Avg39.3635.9330.08
SR56.1978.73126.7
Fours1575299347
Fifties631926
Sixies513596
Highest410177114
Hundreds2961

Sam Alexander Northeast Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

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Gilchrist, Nathan

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Crawley, Zak

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