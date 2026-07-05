Andrew Rasemene
bowler
|Full name:
|Andrew Rasemene
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|18
|Innings
|28
|15
|17
|Overs
|261.0
|106.5
|49.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|44
|4
|0
|Runs
|945
|566
|412
|Wickets
|36
|14
|20
|Avg
|26.25
|40.42
|20.6
|SR
|43.5
|45.78
|14.7
|Eco
|3.62
|5.29
|8.4
|BB
|9
|2
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|18
|Innings
|16
|8
|3
|Not outs
|7
|3
|2
|Runs
|115
|59
|14
|Balls Faced
|244
|92
|10
|Avg
|12.77
|11.8
|14
|SR
|47.13
|64.13
|140
|Fours
|16
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|1
|Highest
|25
|14
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0