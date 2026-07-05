Andrew Rasemene

Andrew Rasemene

bowler

Full name:Andrew Rasemene
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151518
Innings281517
Overs261.0106.549.0
Balls---
Maidens4440
Runs945566412
Wickets361420
Avg26.2540.4220.6
SR43.545.7814.7
Eco3.625.298.4
BB923
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151518
Innings1683
Not outs732
Runs1155914
Balls Faced2449210
Avg12.7711.814
SR47.1364.13140
Fours1630
Fifties000
Sixies211
Highest251412
Hundreds000

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