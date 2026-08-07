Leander Juan Lubbe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Leander Juan Lubbe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|4
|3
|Overs
|25.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|129
|51
|Wickets
|1
|3
|Avg
|129
|17
|SR
|150
|14
|Eco
|5.16
|7.28
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|5
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|147
|83
|Balls Faced
|205
|67
|Avg
|29.4
|41.5
|SR
|71.7
|123.88
|Fours
|12
|4
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|101
|54
|Hundreds
|1
|0