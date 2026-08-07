Leander Juan Lubbe

Leander Juan Lubbe

all rounder

Full name:Leander Juan Lubbe

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches53
Innings43
Overs25.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs12951
Wickets13
Avg12917
SR15014
Eco5.167.28
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches53
Innings53
Not outs01
Runs14783
Balls Faced20567
Avg29.441.5
SR71.7123.88
Fours124
Fifties01
Sixies02
Highest10154
Hundreds10

Another Players

Ngcobo, T

Ngcobo, T

Valli, Yaseen

Valli, Yaseen

Masondo, Sizwe

Masondo, Sizwe

Peters, Gideon

Peters, Gideon

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Siboto, Malusi

Siboto, Malusi

Rasemene, Andrew

Rasemene, Andrew

Johnson, Juandre

Johnson, Juandre

Nel, Andre

Nel, Andre

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso