Andre Nel

Andre Nel

bowler

Full name:Andre Nel
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3679213222056
Innings6976224121756
Overs1271.4633.38.04319.11775.4206.4
Balls------
Maidens28058010961694
Runs39192935421221278621394
Wickets123106244630237
Avg31.8627.682127.3826.0337.67
SR62.0335.852458.135.2733.51
Eco3.084.635.252.824.426.74
BB10521062
4w4301970
5w3101440
10w100100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3679213222056
Innings422211538628
Not outs8121434413
Runs33712701692482155
Balls Faced73116623356607113
Avg9.9112.7015.3811.4710.33
SR46.176.5050.4179.4137.16
Fours401401713611
Fifties000410
Sixies53035158
Highest34300965819
Hundreds000000

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