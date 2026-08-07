Andre Nel
bowler
|Full name:
|Andre Nel
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|79
|2
|132
|220
|56
|Innings
|69
|76
|2
|241
|217
|56
|Overs
|1271.4
|633.3
|8.0
|4319.1
|1775.4
|206.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|280
|58
|0
|1096
|169
|4
|Runs
|3919
|2935
|42
|12212
|7862
|1394
|Wickets
|123
|106
|2
|446
|302
|37
|Avg
|31.86
|27.68
|21
|27.38
|26.03
|37.67
|SR
|62.03
|35.85
|24
|58.1
|35.27
|33.51
|Eco
|3.08
|4.63
|5.25
|2.82
|4.42
|6.74
|BB
|10
|5
|2
|10
|6
|2
|4w
|4
|3
|0
|19
|7
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|14
|4
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|79
|2
|132
|220
|56
|Innings
|42
|22
|1
|153
|86
|28
|Not outs
|8
|12
|1
|43
|44
|13
|Runs
|337
|127
|0
|1692
|482
|155
|Balls Faced
|731
|166
|2
|3356
|607
|113
|Avg
|9.91
|12.7
|0
|15.38
|11.47
|10.33
|SR
|46.1
|76.5
|0
|50.41
|79.4
|137.16
|Fours
|40
|14
|0
|171
|36
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|3
|0
|35
|15
|8
|Highest
|34
|30
|0
|96
|58
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0