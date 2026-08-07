Andrew Vanlalhruaia
all rounder
|Full name:
|Andrew Vanlalhruaia
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|3
|Overs
|13.0
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|39
|106
|Wickets
|1
|1
|1
|Avg
|51
|39
|106
|SR
|78
|48
|48
|Eco
|3.92
|4.87
|13.25
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|5
|Innings
|5
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|44
|2
|0
|Avg
|2.6
|0
|0
|SR
|29.54
|0
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0