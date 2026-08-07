Andrew Vanlalhruaia

Andrew Vanlalhruaia

all rounder

Full name:Andrew Vanlalhruaia
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches315
Innings113
Overs13.08.08.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs5139106
Wickets111
Avg5139106
SR784848
Eco3.924.8713.25
BB111
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches315
Innings510
Not outs000
Runs1300
Balls Faced4420
Avg2.600
SR29.5400
Fours200
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest800
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jangra, Mohit

Jangra, Mohit

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Chopra, Agni

Chopra, Agni

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Lalhruai

Ralte, Lalhruai

Cariappa, KC

Cariappa, KC

Lalhruaizela

Lalhruaizela

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalthankhuma, Joseph

Lalthankhuma, Joseph