Anique Uddin

Anique Uddin

all rounder

Full name:Anique Uddin
Nationality:Denmark
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Denmark

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches13513
Innings747
Overs13.028.013.0
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs9711597
Wickets515
Avg19.411519.4
SR15.616815.6
Eco7.464.17.46
BB212
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches13513
Innings12312
Not outs000
Runs13776137
Balls Faced172107172
Avg11.4125.3311.41
SR79.6571.0279.65
Fours838
Fifties000
Sixies101
Highest314331
Hundreds000

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