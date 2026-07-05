Anique Uddin
all rounder
|Full name:
|Anique Uddin
|Nationality:
|Denmark
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|5
|13
|Innings
|7
|4
|7
|Overs
|13.0
|28.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|97
|115
|97
|Wickets
|5
|1
|5
|Avg
|19.4
|115
|19.4
|SR
|15.6
|168
|15.6
|Eco
|7.46
|4.1
|7.46
|BB
|2
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|5
|13
|Innings
|12
|3
|12
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|137
|76
|137
|Balls Faced
|172
|107
|172
|Avg
|11.41
|25.33
|11.41
|SR
|79.65
|71.02
|79.65
|Fours
|8
|3
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|31
|43
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0