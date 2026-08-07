Aqib Shah
batsman
|Full name:
|Aqib Shah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|16
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|16
|5
|Innings
|29
|4
|Not outs
|5
|1
|Runs
|613
|42
|Balls Faced
|1516
|79
|Avg
|25.54
|14
|SR
|40.43
|53.16
|Fours
|74
|2
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|55
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0