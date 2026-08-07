Aqib Shah

Aqib Shah

batsman

Full name:Aqib Shah
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches165
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches165
Innings294
Not outs51
Runs61342
Balls Faced151679
Avg25.5414
SR40.4353.16
Fours742
Fifties20
Sixies00
Highest5517
Hundreds00

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