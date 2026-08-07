Armaan Kalim Jaffer

Armaan Kalim Jaffer

batsman

Full name:Armaan Kalim Jaffer
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15151
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15151
Innings28151
Not outs220
Runs76954627
Balls Faced159265916
Avg29.574227
SR48.382.85168.75
Fours90514
Fifties120
Sixies9111
Highest12710527
Hundreds310

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