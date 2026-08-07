Armaan Kalim Jaffer
batsman
|Full name:
|Armaan Kalim Jaffer
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|1
|Innings
|28
|15
|1
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|769
|546
|27
|Balls Faced
|1592
|659
|16
|Avg
|29.57
|42
|27
|SR
|48.3
|82.85
|168.75
|Fours
|90
|51
|4
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|9
|11
|1
|Highest
|127
|105
|27
|Hundreds
|3
|1
|0