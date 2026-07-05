Arpit Guleria
bowler
|Full name:
|Arpit Guleria
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|11
|Innings
|28
|11
|Overs
|415.0
|87.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|80
|3
|Runs
|1432
|524
|Wickets
|44
|11
|Avg
|32.54
|47.63
|SR
|56.59
|47.45
|Eco
|3.45
|6.02
|BB
|6
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|11
|Innings
|22
|7
|Not outs
|12
|4
|Runs
|130
|12
|Balls Faced
|367
|20
|Avg
|13
|4
|SR
|35.42
|60
|Fours
|18
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|77
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0