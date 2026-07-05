Arpit Guleria

Arpit Guleria

bowler

Full name:Arpit Guleria
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1511
Innings2811
Overs415.087.0
Balls--
Maidens803
Runs1432524
Wickets4411
Avg32.5447.63
SR56.5947.45
Eco3.456.02
BB62
4w10
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1511
Innings227
Not outs124
Runs13012
Balls Faced36720
Avg134
SR35.4260
Fours182
Fifties10
Sixies40
Highest774
Hundreds00

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