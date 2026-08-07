Arun Chaprana
all rounder
|Full name:
|Arun Chaprana
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Overs
|88.1
|54.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|403
|403
|Wickets
|18
|16
|Avg
|22.38
|25.18
|SR
|29.38
|20.31
|Eco
|4.57
|7.44
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|15
|Innings
|12
|9
|Not outs
|4
|2
|Runs
|201
|81
|Balls Faced
|179
|60
|Avg
|25.12
|11.57
|SR
|112.29
|135
|Fours
|23
|9
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|3
|Highest
|50
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0