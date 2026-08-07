Arun Chaprana

Arun Chaprana

all rounder

Full name:Arun Chaprana
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1615
Innings1515
Overs88.154.1
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs403403
Wickets1816
Avg22.3825.18
SR29.3820.31
Eco4.577.44
BB43
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1615
Innings129
Not outs42
Runs20181
Balls Faced17960
Avg25.1211.57
SR112.29135
Fours239
Fifties10
Sixies53
Highest5019
Hundreds00

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