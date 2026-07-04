Aryansh Sharma

Aryansh Sharma

wicket keeper

Full name:Aryansh Sharma
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches79109
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches79109
Innings79109
Not outs0101
Runs136256225256
Balls Faced178232284232
Avg19.423222.532
SR76.4110.3479.22110.34
Fours17353435
Fifties1313
Sixies2222
Highest57605760
Hundreds0000

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