Aryansh Sharma
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Aryansh Sharma
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|9
|10
|9
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|9
|10
|9
|Innings
|7
|9
|10
|9
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|136
|256
|225
|256
|Balls Faced
|178
|232
|284
|232
|Avg
|19.42
|32
|22.5
|32
|SR
|76.4
|110.34
|79.22
|110.34
|Fours
|17
|35
|34
|35
|Fifties
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Sixies
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Highest
|57
|60
|57
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0