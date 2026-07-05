Fahad Nawaz
all rounder
|Full name:
|Fahad Nawaz
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|14
|0
|Balls Faced
|10
|0
|30
|0
|Avg
|1
|0
|3.5
|0
|SR
|20
|0
|46.66
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|0
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0