Fahad Nawaz

Fahad Nawaz

all rounder

Full name:Fahad Nawaz
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2141
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches2141
Innings2040
Not outs0000
Runs20140
Balls Faced100300
Avg103.50
SR20046.660
Fours0020
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest2080
Hundreds0000

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