Matiullah Khan

Matiullah Khan

bowler

Full name:Matiullah Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList aT20
Matches122
Innings120
Overs5.011.20
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs37900
Wickets130
Avg37300
SR3022.660
Eco7.47.940
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiList aT20
Matches122
Innings122
Not outs120
Runs015
Balls Faced029
Avg002.5
SR05055.55
Fours001
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest015
Hundreds000

Another Players

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Lakra, Aryan

Lakra, Aryan

Watt, Mark

Watt, Mark

Sowter, Nathan

Sowter, Nathan

Lintott, Jacob

Lintott, Jacob

Mustafa, Rohan

Mustafa, Rohan

Afridi, Shaheen

Afridi, Shaheen

Lamichhane, Sandeep

Lamichhane, Sandeep

Curran, Tom

Curran, Tom

Lawrence, Dan

Lawrence, Dan