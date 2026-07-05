Matiullah Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Matiullah Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|0
|Overs
|5.0
|11.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|37
|90
|0
|Wickets
|1
|3
|0
|Avg
|37
|30
|0
|SR
|30
|22.66
|0
|Eco
|7.4
|7.94
|0
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|0
|1
|5
|Balls Faced
|0
|2
|9
|Avg
|0
|0
|2.5
|SR
|0
|50
|55.55
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|1
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0