Adhitya Shetty

Adhitya Shetty

all rounder

Full name:Adhitya Shetty
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches12
Innings12
Overs10.011.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs5690
Wickets11
Avg5690
SR6066
Eco5.68.18
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches12
Innings02
Not outs01
Runs04
Balls Faced011
Avg04
SR036.36
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest02
Hundreds00

Another Players

Lewis, Kennar

Lewis, Kennar

Khan, Matiullah

Khan, Matiullah

Nawaz, Fahad

Nawaz, Fahad

Farid, Zawar

Farid, Zawar

Roy, Jason

Roy, Jason

Asalanka, Charith

Asalanka, Charith

Ali, Umair

Ali, Umair

de Lange, Marchant

de Lange, Marchant

Kumara, Lahiru

Kumara, Lahiru

Ali, Sabir

Ali, Sabir