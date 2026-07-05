Adhitya Shetty
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adhitya Shetty
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|10.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|56
|90
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|56
|90
|SR
|60
|66
|Eco
|5.6
|8.18
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|0
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|4
|Balls Faced
|0
|11
|Avg
|0
|4
|SR
|0
|36.36
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0