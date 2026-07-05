Mohammad Arafat

Mohammad Arafat

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Arafat

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6387
Innings8264
Overs52.0193.310.0
Balls---
Maidens9110
Runs15288187
Wickets4262
Avg3833.8843.5
SR7844.6530
Eco2.924.558.7
BB231
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6387
Innings9337
Not outs252
Runs244536106
Balls Faced51067999
Avg34.8519.1421.2
SR47.8478.93107.07
Fours29349
Fifties120
Sixies4264
Highest535533
Hundreds000

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