Mohammad Arafat
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Arafat
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|38
|7
|Innings
|8
|26
|4
|Overs
|52.0
|193.3
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|11
|0
|Runs
|152
|881
|87
|Wickets
|4
|26
|2
|Avg
|38
|33.88
|43.5
|SR
|78
|44.65
|30
|Eco
|2.92
|4.55
|8.7
|BB
|2
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|38
|7
|Innings
|9
|33
|7
|Not outs
|2
|5
|2
|Runs
|244
|536
|106
|Balls Faced
|510
|679
|99
|Avg
|34.85
|19.14
|21.2
|SR
|47.84
|78.93
|107.07
|Fours
|29
|34
|9
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|26
|4
|Highest
|53
|55
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0