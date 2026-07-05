Asela Sampath

Asela Sampath

bowler

Full name:Asela Sampath

Teams

2023 Teams

Panadura SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches24
Innings34
Overs52.011.3
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs21588
Wickets55
Avg4317.6
SR62.413.8
Eco4.137.65
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches24
Innings31
Not outs21
Runs01
Balls Faced152
Avg00
SR050
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest01
Hundreds00

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