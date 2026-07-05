Asela Sampath
bowler
|Full name:
|Asela Sampath
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|Overs
|52.0
|11.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|215
|88
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|43
|17.6
|SR
|62.4
|13.8
|Eco
|4.13
|7.65
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|0
|1
|Balls Faced
|15
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0