Sasanka Nirmal
bowler
|Full name:
|Sasanka Nirmal
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|5
|4
|Overs
|20.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|98
|88
|Wickets
|1
|5
|Avg
|98
|17.6
|SR
|120
|16.8
|Eco
|4.9
|6.28
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|32
|26
|Balls Faced
|73
|31
|Avg
|10.66
|26
|SR
|43.83
|83.87
|Fours
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|15
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0