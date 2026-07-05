Sasanka Nirmal

Sasanka Nirmal

bowler

Full name:Sasanka Nirmal
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches54
Innings54
Overs20.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9888
Wickets15
Avg9817.6
SR12016.8
Eco4.96.28
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches54
Innings44
Not outs13
Runs3226
Balls Faced7331
Avg10.6626
SR43.8383.87
Fours21
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest1512
Hundreds00

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