Hettiarachchige Sukitha Manoj Prasanna

Hettiarachchige Sukitha Manoj Prasanna

wicket keeper

Full name:Hettiarachchige Sukitha Manoj Prasanna
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Panadura SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1315
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1315
Innings2315
Not outs000
Runs779271
Balls Faced1539573
Avg33.86214.2
SR50.614097.26
Fours6504
Fifties300
Sixies2202
Highest152243
Hundreds200

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