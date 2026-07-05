Hettiarachchige Sukitha Manoj Prasanna
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Hettiarachchige Sukitha Manoj Prasanna
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|1
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|1
|5
|Innings
|23
|1
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|779
|2
|71
|Balls Faced
|1539
|5
|73
|Avg
|33.86
|2
|14.2
|SR
|50.61
|40
|97.26
|Fours
|65
|0
|4
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|22
|0
|2
|Highest
|152
|2
|43
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0