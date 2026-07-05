Yashan Avishka

Yashan Avishka

all rounder

Full name:Yashan Avishka
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Panadura SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings12
Overs6.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3428
Wickets01
Avg028
SR018
Eco5.669.33
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings12
Not outs10
Runs21
Balls Faced63
Avg00.5
SR33.3333.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest21
Hundreds00

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