Yashan Avishka
all rounder
|Full name:
|Yashan Avishka
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Overs
|6.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|34
|28
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|28
|SR
|0
|18
|Eco
|5.66
|9.33
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|2
|1
|Balls Faced
|6
|3
|Avg
|0
|0.5
|SR
|33.33
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0