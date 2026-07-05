Nimantha Peiris
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nimantha Peiris
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|4
|Innings
|4
|3
|Overs
|19.2
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|114
|52
|Wickets
|1
|3
|Avg
|114
|17.33
|SR
|116
|12
|Eco
|5.89
|8.66
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|4
|Innings
|7
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|112
|38
|Balls Faced
|168
|33
|Avg
|16
|12.66
|SR
|66.66
|115.15
|Fours
|14
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|Highest
|31
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0