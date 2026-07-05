Nimantha Peiris

Nimantha Peiris

all rounder

Full name:Nimantha Peiris
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Panadura SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches74
Innings43
Overs19.26.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs11452
Wickets13
Avg11417.33
SR11612
Eco5.898.66
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches74
Innings73
Not outs00
Runs11238
Balls Faced16833
Avg1612.66
SR66.66115.15
Fours141
Fifties00
Sixies23
Highest3122
Hundreds00

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