Ashfaq Ahmed
batsman
|Full name:
|Ashfaq Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|70
|28
|1
|Innings
|13
|6
|0
|Overs
|39.0
|27.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|0
|Runs
|135
|162
|0
|Wickets
|3
|3
|0
|Avg
|45
|54
|0
|SR
|78
|55.33
|0
|Eco
|3.46
|5.85
|0
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|70
|28
|1
|Innings
|119
|28
|1
|Not outs
|5
|1
|0
|Runs
|3624
|744
|4
|Balls Faced
|7103
|876
|7
|Avg
|31.78
|27.55
|4
|SR
|51.02
|84.93
|57.14
|Fours
|454
|81
|0
|Fifties
|20
|4
|0
|Sixies
|17
|9
|0
|Highest
|173
|102
|4
|Hundreds
|8
|1
|0