Ashfaq Ahmed

Ashfaq Ahmed

batsman

Full name:Ashfaq Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches70281
Innings1360
Overs39.027.40
Balls---
Maidens1000
Runs1351620
Wickets330
Avg45540
SR7855.330
Eco3.465.850
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches70281
Innings119281
Not outs510
Runs36247444
Balls Faced71038767
Avg31.7827.554
SR51.0284.9357.14
Fours454810
Fifties2040
Sixies1790
Highest1731024
Hundreds810

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Aziz, Rameez

Aziz, Rameez

Sohail, Aamer

Sohail, Aamer

Riaz, Munir

Riaz, Munir

Nawaz, Nasir

Nawaz, Nasir

Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud

Waheed, Umar

Waheed, Umar

Mir, Shoaib

Mir, Shoaib

Amin, Umar

Amin, Umar

Raza, Hasan

Raza, Hasan