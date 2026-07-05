Ashian Angelo Daniel

Ashian Angelo Daniel

bowler

Full name:Ashian Angelo Daniel
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Kandy Nsl

Nondescripts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253417
Innings433215
Overs706.5211.047.0
Balls---
Maidens111111
Runs2234899290
Wickets825220
Avg27.2417.2814.5
SR51.7124.3414.1
Eco3.164.266.17
BB753
4w310
5w120
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253417
Innings29194
Not outs15111
Runs29511218
Balls Faced82724633
Avg21.07146
SR35.6745.5254.54
Fours1830
Fifties000
Sixies210
Highest492215
Hundreds000

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