Ashian Angelo Daniel
bowler
|Full name:
|Ashian Angelo Daniel
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|34
|17
|Innings
|43
|32
|15
|Overs
|706.5
|211.0
|47.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|111
|11
|1
|Runs
|2234
|899
|290
|Wickets
|82
|52
|20
|Avg
|27.24
|17.28
|14.5
|SR
|51.71
|24.34
|14.1
|Eco
|3.16
|4.26
|6.17
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|34
|17
|Innings
|29
|19
|4
|Not outs
|15
|11
|1
|Runs
|295
|112
|18
|Balls Faced
|827
|246
|33
|Avg
|21.07
|14
|6
|SR
|35.67
|45.52
|54.54
|Fours
|18
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|0
|Highest
|49
|22
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0