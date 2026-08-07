Assad Borham

Assad Borham

batsman

Full name:Assad Borham
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches767
Innings151
Overs1.024.01.0
Balls---
Maidens020
Runs1210612
Wickets020
Avg0530
SR0720
Eco124.4112
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches767
Innings363
Not outs101
Runs114811
Balls Faced1911819
Avg5.585.5
SR57.8940.6757.89
Fours131
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest8118
Hundreds000

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