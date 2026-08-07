Assad Borham
batsman
|Full name:
|Assad Borham
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|7
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|24.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|12
|106
|12
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|53
|0
|SR
|0
|72
|0
|Eco
|12
|4.41
|12
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|7
|Innings
|3
|6
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|11
|48
|11
|Balls Faced
|19
|118
|19
|Avg
|5.5
|8
|5.5
|SR
|57.89
|40.67
|57.89
|Fours
|1
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|11
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0