Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
223
SRH
219
batsman
|Full name:
|Atharwa Taide
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|Date of Birth (Age):
|26 April 2000, (22)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Taurus
|Height:
|185 cm
|Hometown:
|Akola. Maharashtra, India
|Jersey Number:
|14
|Batting Style:
|Left Hand Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow Left arm Orthodox
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|25
|37
|Innings
|5
|16
|12
|Overs
|16.0
|56.3
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|3
|1
|Runs
|52
|285
|134
|Wickets
|0
|8
|10
|Avg
|0
|35.62
|13.4
|SR
|0
|42.37
|15
|Eco
|3.25
|5.04
|5.36
|BB
|0
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|25
|37
|Innings
|22
|25
|37
|Not outs
|1
|2
|3
|Runs
|887
|776
|927
|Balls Faced
|1746
|910
|700
|Avg
|42.23
|33.73
|27.26
|SR
|50.8
|85.27
|132.42
|Fours
|129
|75
|106
|Fifties
|6
|4
|3
|Sixies
|2
|19
|28
|Highest
|112
|164
|66
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|0
Indian Premier League
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
223
SRH
219