Atharwa Taide

Atharwa Taide

batsman

Full name:Atharwa Taide
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):26 April 2000, (22)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Height:185 cm
Hometown:Akola. Maharashtra, India
Jersey Number:14
Batting Style:Left Hand Bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Vidarbha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152537
Innings51612
Overs16.056.325.0
Balls---
Maidens131
Runs52285134
Wickets0810
Avg035.6213.4
SR042.3715
Eco3.255.045.36
BB022
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152537
Innings222537
Not outs123
Runs887776927
Balls Faced1746910700
Avg42.2333.7327.26
SR50.885.27132.42
Fours12975106
Fifties643
Sixies21928
Highest11216466
Hundreds120

Atharwa Taide Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

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