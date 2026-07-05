Avi Dixit

Avi Dixit

batsman

Full name:Avi Dixit
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches110510
Innings0404
Overs012.0012.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs088088
Wickets0303
Avg029.33029.33
SR024024
Eco07.3307.33
BB0101
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches110510
Innings110510
Not outs0202
Runs12604460
Balls Faced17708770
Avg127.58.87.5
SR70.5885.7150.5785.71
Fours1343
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest12191519
Hundreds0000

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