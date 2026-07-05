Avi Dixit
batsman
|Full name:
|Avi Dixit
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|5
|10
|Innings
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Overs
|0
|12.0
|0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|88
|0
|88
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Avg
|0
|29.33
|0
|29.33
|SR
|0
|24
|0
|24
|Eco
|0
|7.33
|0
|7.33
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|5
|10
|Innings
|1
|10
|5
|10
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|12
|60
|44
|60
|Balls Faced
|17
|70
|87
|70
|Avg
|12
|7.5
|8.8
|7.5
|SR
|70.58
|85.71
|50.57
|85.71
|Fours
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|12
|19
|15
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0