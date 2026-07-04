Ayesha Naseem
batsman
|Full name:
|Ayesha Naseem
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|30
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|30
|Innings
|4
|27
|Not outs
|0
|7
|Runs
|33
|369
|Balls Faced
|37
|288
|Avg
|8.25
|18.45
|SR
|89.18
|128.12
|Fours
|2
|20
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|18
|Highest
|16
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0