Ayesha Naseem

Ayesha Naseem

batsman

Full name:Ayesha Naseem
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Pakistan Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches430
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches430
Innings427
Not outs07
Runs33369
Balls Faced37288
Avg8.2518.45
SR89.18128.12
Fours220
Fifties00
Sixies218
Highest1645
Hundreds00

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