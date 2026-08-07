Ayush S Jamwal

Ayush S Jamwal

bowler

Full name:Ayush S Jamwal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches2522
Innings2522
Overs218.080.2
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs1052491
Wickets3514
Avg30.0535.07
SR37.3734.42
Eco4.826.11
BB42
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches2522
Innings159
Not outs34
Runs16472
Balls Faced16861
Avg13.6614.4
SR97.61118.03
Fours105
Fifties00
Sixies84
Highest3927
Hundreds00

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