Ayush S Jamwal
bowler
|Full name:
|Ayush S Jamwal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|22
|Innings
|25
|22
|Overs
|218.0
|80.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|1052
|491
|Wickets
|35
|14
|Avg
|30.05
|35.07
|SR
|37.37
|34.42
|Eco
|4.82
|6.11
|BB
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|22
|Innings
|15
|9
|Not outs
|3
|4
|Runs
|164
|72
|Balls Faced
|168
|61
|Avg
|13.66
|14.4
|SR
|97.61
|118.03
|Fours
|10
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|4
|Highest
|39
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0