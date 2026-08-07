B Lalnunfela
all rounder
|Full name:
|B Lalnunfela
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|Overs
|9.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|0
|6
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|36
|0
|0
|SR
|54
|0
|0
|Eco
|4
|0
|6
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|2
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|24
|16
|0
|Balls Faced
|144
|39
|0
|Avg
|8
|8
|0
|SR
|16.66
|41.02
|0
|Fours
|2
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0