B Lalnunfela

B Lalnunfela

all rounder

Full name:B Lalnunfela

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221
Innings201
Overs9.001.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs3606
Wickets100
Avg3600
SR5400
Eco406
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221
Innings420
Not outs100
Runs24160
Balls Faced144390
Avg880
SR16.6641.020
Fours220
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1180
Hundreds000

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