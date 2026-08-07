Bamanbha Jesperly Shangpliang
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bamanbha Jesperly Shangpliang
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|9
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|63
|0
|Balls Faced
|314
|0
|Avg
|7
|0
|SR
|20.06
|0
|Fours
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0