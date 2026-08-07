Bamanbha Jesperly Shangpliang

Bamanbha Jesperly Shangpliang

all rounder

Full name:Bamanbha Jesperly Shangpliang

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches51
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches51
Innings91
Not outs00
Runs630
Balls Faced3140
Avg70
SR20.060
Fours60
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest190
Hundreds00

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