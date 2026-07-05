International career

Basil bin Abdul Hameed, born on 15 April 1992 in Kerala, India, is an Indian-born cricketer who represents the United Arab Emirates at the international level. Despite coming from a non-sporting background, he carved out a space for himself in the competitive world of international cricket through sheer dedication and discipline.

Growing up in a joint family where academics were prioritized, Basil faced significant pressure in choosing cricket as a profession. Many of his relatives held postgraduate degrees, and cricket wasn’t seen as a stable career path. However, Basil remained committed to both his studies and his passion. He earned two postgraduate degrees while continuing to train and compete in cricket. This dual success helped him gain the support of his family and lay the foundation for a long-term sporting career.

In his own words, Basil admits that early in his career, he used to overthink outcomes. But over time, he embraced a mindset focused on the process rather than results. By trusting his preparation and staying consistent in his efforts, he found more clarity on the field. This approach allowed him to handle pressure better and keep his focus during challenging moments.

Cricket’s unpredictability taught Basil to remain humble. One day you’re a match-winner; the next day, you might struggle. His calm and respectful attitude, both in victory and defeat, has earned him admiration among teammates and coaches. Basil believes that nothing is permanent in sport—and that patience, along with hard work, always pays off in the long run.

Today, Basil Hameed is focused on personal and professional growth. His journey from Kerala to representing the UAE internationally is a story of persistence and discipline. He continues to inspire players from non-traditional backgrounds, proving that belief, preparation, and resilience can overcome any obstacle in sports.

2019

December 8: Made his ODI debut for UAE against the United States at Sharjah.

Played in the 2019 UAE Tri-Nation Series.

In his third ODI, scored an unbeaten 63 vs Scotland, securing a 7-wicket win and earning Man of the Match.

2020

February 23: Made his T20I debut against Iran at Al Amerat during the ACC Western Region T20 qualifier.

December: Awarded a year-long part-time contract by the Emirates Cricket Board.

2021

October 7: Played in the UAE Summer T20 Bash series, featuring in the 2nd T20I vs Ireland in Dubai. The match ended in a 7-wicket loss for UAE.

2022

February: Achieved his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket during the second match against Oman.

October: Played in the T20 World Cup match at Geelong, Australia, and notably performed with a spectacular shot against Sri Lanka’s Patum Nissanka.

2023

October: Scored 51 runs off 38 balls against Nepal in the Nepal Tri-Nation T20 International Series.

2024

November 9: Last recorded ODI match against the Netherlands at Al Amerat, Oman, scoring 11 runs off 14 balls.

October 4: Last recorded T20I match against the United States at Wanderers, Windhoek, Namibia, scoring 21 runs off 11 balls.

Career Totals:

ODI Runs: 1,051 runs at an average of 24

ODI Boundaries: 74 fours, 30 sixes

T20I Matches: 57

T20I Runs: 745 runs at an average of 23

T20I Boundaries: 39 fours, 39 sixes

Leagues Participation

In December 2022, Basil joined the MI Emirates team for the first ILT20 season in January 2023.

International League T20 (ILT20)

This league helped him play on a bigger stage. In 2024, he played for Sharjah Warriors in the 5th match of the ILT20 on January 22. He scored 24 runs off 20 balls in that game. His play helped him become more known in T20 cricket.

Year Team Notes 2023 MI Emirates Joined team for first ILT20 season 2024 Sharjah Warriors Scored 24 runs in 5th ILT20 match on Jan 22

Domestic career

Basil Hameed’s domestic cricket career started early, playing for Kerala’s junior teams from the age of eight. This helped him build his skills and passion for the game. His family, especially his mother, supported him even when others doubted his choice to focus on cricket.

Before moving to the UAE, Basil played at various levels in Kerala, from under-13 to under-25 teams. He was close to playing in the Ranji Trophy, one of India’s top domestic competitions, but decided to move to Dubai for better opportunities to combine work and cricket.

Since joining the UAE, Basil has played many domestic List A and T20 matches, with his career in these formats starting in late 2019 and continuing actively through 2024. His performances in domestic games helped him secure a spot in the national team and grow as a reliable middle-order batsman.

Records and achievements

Basil Hameed reached several key milestones in his cricket career. His progress shows steady growth in both batting and bowling skills.

In December 2020, the UAE Cricket Board signed him for a one-year part-time contract.

In December 2023, he was ranked 272nd among international batsmen.

In February 2022, he took five wickets for the first time in an ODI match against Oman.

He scored 250 runs and took 10 wickets in One-Day Internationals.

He scored 148 runs in a seventh-wicket partnership, which is the 4th highest score for that position.

By 2025, he moved up to 38th place in the ICC T20 player rankings.

During the ICC World Cricket League Division Two, his runs helped the UAE qualify for higher tournaments.

Personal life

Basil Hameed keeps his personal life private and focuses on cricket and work. He moved from India to the UAE to grow his career and life.

Family

Basil was born in Panniyankara, Kerala, India. He was close to playing Ranji Trophy cricket for Kerala before moving to the UAE in 2015. He is married and has children, but he does not share many details about his family.

Finance

In 2023, Basil’s net worth was around $5 million. Besides cricket, he worked as an assistant sales manager at Al Nabooda Insurance Brokers in the UAE.

Scandals

In 2019, some senior players in UAE cricket faced corruption suspicions and got suspended. Basil was playing for the national team at that time but was not involved.

Fans

Basil has about 95,000 followers on Instagram. Fans respect him as a role model who inspires young cricketers in the UAE and other places.