Bawantha Jayasinghe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bawantha Jayasinghe
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|2
|Innings
|5
|4
|0
|Overs
|83.3
|14.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|0
|0
|Runs
|282
|73
|0
|Wickets
|3
|2
|0
|Avg
|94
|36.5
|0
|SR
|167
|42
|0
|Eco
|3.37
|5.21
|0
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|2
|Innings
|7
|6
|2
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|141
|63
|5
|Balls Faced
|237
|112
|6
|Avg
|20.14
|15.75
|2.5
|SR
|59.49
|56.25
|83.33
|Fours
|17
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|38
|19
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0