Bawantha Jayasinghe

Bawantha Jayasinghe

all rounder

Full name:Bawantha Jayasinghe

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches462
Innings540
Overs83.314.00
Balls---
Maidens1600
Runs282730
Wickets320
Avg9436.50
SR167420
Eco3.375.210
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches462
Innings762
Not outs020
Runs141635
Balls Faced2371126
Avg20.1415.752.5
SR59.4956.2583.33
Fours1730
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest38193
Hundreds000

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